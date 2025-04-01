Short Interest in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Expands By 37.1%

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GFR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.29. Greenfire Resources has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

