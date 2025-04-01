Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Expands By 31.9%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 34,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,029. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
