Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 234.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 151,134 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,590.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,262 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,362 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 93.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $115.78 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

