Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Releases Earnings Results

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

LON:PMP opened at GBX 172.67 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Portmeirion Group has a twelve month low of GBX 121.50 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.90 ($3.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research report on Monday.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

