Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 705 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DD opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.