VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

