VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX International stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VOXX International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.37.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VOXX International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the third quarter worth $6,201,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $2,595,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.