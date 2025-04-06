Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $184.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

