Financial Comparison: Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) vs. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Cadeler A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $212.90 million 0.90 $114.55 million $16.15 1.68 Cadeler A/S $248.74 million 6.44 $12.44 million $0.82 22.28

Euroseas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadeler A/S. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadeler A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Euroseas has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euroseas and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 1 1 3.50 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.72%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.52%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 54.21% 34.73% 20.86% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Euroseas beats Cadeler A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

