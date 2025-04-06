Financial Review: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Pony AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.01 billion 0.14 -$430.70 million ($2.83) -1.39 Pony AI $75.03 million 29.81 N/A N/A N/A

Pony AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -9.63% -16.84% 1.71% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unisys and Pony AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Unisys presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.61%. Pony AI has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 199.53%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Unisys.

Summary

Pony AI beats Unisys on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

