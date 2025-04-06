Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $525.38.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $383.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner has a 1-year low of $382.23 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

