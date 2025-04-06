Head to Head Survey: Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and Tyra Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sunshine Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 855.41%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 298.36%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunshine Biopharma is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Tyra Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $32.96 million 0.06 -$4.51 million ($150.88) -0.01 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.51) -5.13

Sunshine Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunshine Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -12.82% -17.89% -14.25% Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31%

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats Tyra Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products. The company is developing SBFM-PL4, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of SARS coronavirus infections; Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule to treat pancreatic cancer; and K1.1 mRNA, a lipid nano-particle for liver cancer. It also offers Essential 9, an amino acids capsules; Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name; and L-Citrulline and Taurine products. In addition, the company provides various generic prescription drugs for osteoporosis, cardiovascular, antipsychotic, antibacterial, hypertension, anti-inflammatory, allergy, antibiotic, central nervous system, diabetes, urology, antifungal, antimalarial, oncology, gastroenterology, and anticonvulsant indications. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.