Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) versus Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Head to Head Analysis

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vitro Diagnostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.86 million N/A -$9.87 million ($2.21) -0.18 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $47.54 million 3.05 -$16.05 million ($0.06) -87.50

Vitro Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitro Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -531.95% N/A -149.85% Fennec Pharmaceuticals -2.30% -53.38% -2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitro Diagnostics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 160.32%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Vitro Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitro Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitro Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.