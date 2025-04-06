Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $31.33

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $173,360.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,640.56. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $76,450.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 779,993 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,613.73. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,469 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Phreesia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

