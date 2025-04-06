OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMF

OneMain Trading Down 8.4 %

OneMain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.