Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.08. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
Remark Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.