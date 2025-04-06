Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.08. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

