SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 111,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 932.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

