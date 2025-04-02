2,036 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $225.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.96 and a 200-day moving average of $250.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.62 and a 12 month high of $312.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

