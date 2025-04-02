Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,772,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,386,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,727.0 days.
Swiss Re Price Performance
Swiss Re stock opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $107.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13.
Swiss Re Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $7.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is 37.02%.
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
