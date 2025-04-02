New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.9 %

SBCF opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.