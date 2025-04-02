New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

