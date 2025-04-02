Reviewing Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pernod Ricard”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $9.54 million 1.20 -$7.53 million ($37.00) -0.04 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

