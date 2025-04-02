Rajbir Gill Sells 7,884 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.26, for a total transaction of C$128,193.84.

TSE:WDO opened at C$16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.52. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$17.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDO. Desjardins increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.19.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

