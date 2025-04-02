Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$18.84 Average PT from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Price Performance

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.42 and a twelve month high of C$16.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.