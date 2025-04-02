TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.3 days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TAGOF stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

About TAG Immobilien

Further Reading

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

