TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.3 days.
TAG Immobilien Price Performance
TAGOF stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.
About TAG Immobilien
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TAG Immobilien
- What is a Special Dividend?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.