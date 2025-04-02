Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in March

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,176.0 days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $23.20.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.