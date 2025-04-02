42,738 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GT shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.