5G Stocks To Watch Today – April 1st

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Fortinet, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in the research, development, production, or deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology. These companies may provide network infrastructure, telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, or related software and services that enable the enhanced connectivity and speed promised by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 20,794,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,231,408. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.85. 5,755,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,473,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.74.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,759. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 363,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $230.09 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average is $284.41.

