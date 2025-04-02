HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for IPA FY2028 Earnings

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ FY2029 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.74%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,451 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

