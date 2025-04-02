ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $44,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 507,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 157,177 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in ASE Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in ASE Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,162,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 171,463 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

