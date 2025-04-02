GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,369 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,047,000 after buying an additional 1,194,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

