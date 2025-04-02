HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.86 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

