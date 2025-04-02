Franklin Resources Inc. Has $171.02 Million Holdings in Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,341,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Putnam ESG High Yield ETF worth $171,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam ESG High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000.

Putnam ESG High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHYD opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.33. Putnam ESG High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

About Putnam ESG High Yield ETF

The Putnam ESG High Yield ETF (PHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in long- and intermediate-term US high-yield corporate bonds that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. PHYD was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

