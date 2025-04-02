Franklin Resources Inc. Has $315 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,721,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969,917 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.21% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $314,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PFUT stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Putnam Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $299.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

