Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 39,375 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $33,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. This represents a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $516.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.56. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

