Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $199,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

