RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

