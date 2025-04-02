Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Ziff Davis by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In related news, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $61.47.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

