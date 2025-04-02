Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,561,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 292,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 251,992 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 175,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAG

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.