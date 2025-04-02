Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,174 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $92,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.