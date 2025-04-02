Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $392 million at the midpoint (+/-2%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.50 million.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.77. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNT. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

