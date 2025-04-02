CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 275.8 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMF remained flat at $110.90 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $111.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.