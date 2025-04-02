Columbia Asset Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

