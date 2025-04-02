Allie Family Office LLC Sells 134 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allie Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $208.36 and a 1 year high of $289.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.11 and its 200-day moving average is $253.75. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

