Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Announces Earnings Results

Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Altona Rare Earths Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:REE opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of -0.15. Altona Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

About Altona Rare Earths

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specialising in Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) and focused on the development of the Monte Muambe REE projects in Mozambique.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit. It is located in Tete Province, Northwest Mozambique, a mature and safe mining region of Africa, with excellent infrastructure.

