Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in March

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,382,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 1,091,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Gentera has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentera in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

