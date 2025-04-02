Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

