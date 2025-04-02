Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 92085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.82 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.

In related news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,440.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,429.26. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 585,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 97,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

