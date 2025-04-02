Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,749 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $228.72 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average of $227.18.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

