Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ELAN opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. This trade represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,640,000 after buying an additional 862,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,711,000 after buying an additional 1,454,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,747,000 after buying an additional 4,361,799 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

